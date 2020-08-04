Counties Strike a Deal to Allow Caltrain Sales Tax to Appear on November Ballot

The conditions, approved by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors last week as part of its proposed ballot measure, would require the three-county Peninsula Corridor Joint Powers Board that oversees Caltrain to begin the process of enacting governance changes at the rail agency. The conditions, authored by San Francisco Supervisors Shamann Walton and Aaron Peskin, would restrict the use of the sales tax proceeds while those governance talks were underway.

San Mateo County, whose SamTrans transit district has run Caltrain since 1991, resisted those ballot conditions and insisted they were illegal under the 2017 state law that authorized the ballot measure.

The agreement will require a furious scramble by the seven different boards that, under the state law authorizing the tax measure, must act by Friday to put the measure on the ballot.

San Mateo County's Board of Supervisors and the SamTrans board approved a "clean" version of the tax measure earlier this year and don't need a further vote.

But the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors is meeting Tuesday morning to consider the tax measure, and the Santa Clara County Valley Transportation Authority board is meeting Thursday.

In San Francisco, the Board of Supervisors will hold a special meeting later this week to pass a resolution without the Caltrain governance conditions approved last week. The city's Municipal Transportation Agency board, which voted down the tax measure last week, will meet Wednesdayh to reconsider it.

And finally, the Joint Powers Board overseeing Caltrain will meet Thursday to formally approve the tax measure and pass a separate resolution committing the agency to reforming its governance structure. The resolution will also incorporate language limiting use of the sales tax proceeds pending enactment of the governance changes and provide for immediate retention of counsel and auditor independent of SamTrans.

The Tuesday agreement also includes an undertaking by the parties to repay the $19.8 million San Mateo County is still owed for purchasing the Caltrain right-of-way.

The San Mateo County Transit District, or SamTrans, runs Caltrain — largely the result of the county paying for the agency's right-of-way in 1991 and never having been fully repaid. San Francisco and Santa Clara counties have argued that with their counties expected to pay about 80% of the estimated $108 million the tax will raise each year, they need to have a more meaningful voice in running the agency.

Among the changes sought by San Francisco Supervisor Shamann Walton and Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez — both of whom serve on the Caltrain board — is the power to hire and fire the agency's CEO.