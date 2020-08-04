State and Federal Workers Scramble to Contain Outbreak in Central Valley

There are few parts of California that have been hit as hard by the coronavirus pandemic as the Central Valley. The region is a major hub of food production, and a lot of Californians who live there aren’t able to shelter in place. Yesterday Governor Gavin Newsom raised concerns about the valley's growing cases of COVID-19.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

Huey P. Newton's Legacy Resonates With a New Generation of Activists

50 years ago tomorrow, crowds gathered outside the Alameda County Courthouse to greet Huey P. Newton, co-founder of the Black Panther Party for Liberation. Newton had been convicted, with murky evidence, for his involvement in a shooting where a police officer died, and the California Courts of Appeal reversed the decision. The significance of Newton’s release still resonates with activists fighting for racial equity and justice today.

Guest: Pendarvis Harshaw, Host, KQED'S Rigthnowish podcast