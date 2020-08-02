KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
Immigration Activists Chronicle Squalid Jail Conditions after Protesting at Newsom’s House
News

Immigration Activists Chronicle Squalid Jail Conditions after Protesting at Newsom’s House

Lakshmi SarahKate Wolffe
Juan Prieto, an Oakland based undocumented organizer California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance (CIYJA) holds hands with fellow undocumented organizer Brisa Cruz from the Central Valley as they protest in front of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s house on Monday July 27, 2020. (Courtesy of Brooke Anderson/@movementphotographer)

When immigration attorney Susan Beaty protested in front of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s home last week, they were prepared to get arrested.

Beaty was part of a group of 14 people who protested the treatment of incarcerated people in both immigration detention centers and prisons.

Organizers have felt a sense of urgency at the lackluster response to COVID-19 outbreaks in prisons and wanted to shine a light on the dangerous conditions there.

Beaty did not expect to experience first-hand the unsafe conditions incarcerated people are facing.

“It was shocking and a really awful experience for us,” said Beaty, who is an immigration attorney at Centro Legal de la Raza in Oakland.

Sponsored

Four undocumented organizers, eight immigration attorneys and two community supporters were arrested. They were taken to Sacramento County Jail where they were booked and spent a total of about 16 hours while waiting to be bailed out and released.

Beaty said social distancing was non-existent. The organizers were given limited protective equipment and were stripped of their own masks, face shields and gloves.

“Honestly, everything we witnessed were things that our loved ones and our clients who are incarcerated have been telling us about, and have been trying to tell the public for months,” Beaty said.

Organizers were stripped of their clothes, protective gear and made to wear prison uniforms. At one point, they were made to sit on a bench side-by-side with other people. When one person pointed to a sign that read, “Keep six feet apart,” the booking officer “shook his head and told us to stop being ‘cute,’” according to a report the group released on Friday.

“We saw the public health nightmare that is occurring during this pandemic in every jail, prison and detention center in this country,” Beaty said, adding that it was just a taste of what many of their clients endure for months.

Beaty said they were denied food and water for over 12 hours and several in the group felt sick.

“My toilet in a tiny cell I was in was clogged with food when I arrived,” Beaty said. They used the toilet to vomit in and notified an official when it was clogged. “She told me to reach into the toilet and unclog it with my hand,” Beaty said.

Another immigration lawyer said she had a fever at the time of booking. Jail staff took her temperature and the thermometer showed she had a fever. Afterward, the staff made her drink cold water thereby ensuring her temperature was lowered. They took her temperature again and it was normal. Immigration attorneys say this is the same tactic ICE officers used in Louisiana.

Juan Prieto, an undocumented organizer with California Immigrant Youth Justice Alliance (CIYJA) based in Oakland said “I was standing behind her," and verified that staff took her temperature multiple times.

The conditions the group experienced were precisely what they had come to Gov. Newsom’s house to protest against. Prieto said he had met with representatives from the Governor’s office once before in March to alert Newsom to the unsafe conditions in jails and prisons.

“We were trying to make sure he took action immediately. All of us who had been in conversation with people in these facilities,” Prieto said. With outbreaks in both prisons and immigration detention centers escalating, the situation has only more gotten dire.

Prieto said the fear among those incarcerated in ICE facilities as well as state jails has caused waves of hunger strikes and work stoppages. In May, ICE reported that an immigrant detained in one of its facilities died of COVID-19. Carlos Meija was at Otay Mesa Detention in Southern California.

Many of the lawyers and organizers have been writing letters and calling on elected officials to release those incarcerated and address the unsafe conditions since the beginning of the pandemic. All of that led to Monday’s protest. “We needed to bring these demands to his [Newsom's] house,” said Prieto.

"Trying to avoid contracting COVID-19 while incarcerated is impossible unless we take drastic steps," he added.

KQED reached out to Gov. Newsom's office and the Sacramento County Jail for comment but didn’t receive a response by publication.

More COVID-19 coverage

Monday, July 27, the day the organizers were arrested, also happened to be the same day of civil rights leader John Lewis’ funeral.

“Honestly, the irony was just beyond us,” Prieto said, describing how the memorial service for John Lewis was playing in the background, while they sat with their hands tied behind their backs. Lewis encouraged activists to keep fighting and to get into “good trouble.”

“What we did was good trouble,” he said.

Prieto says actions, such as work stoppages and hunger strikes by those incarcerated in both public jails and prisons have continued at Mesa Verde Detention center and the Yuba County jail.

A full account of the experience is available here.