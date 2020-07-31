Vallejo Police Chief Launches Investigation Into Alleged Badge Bending to Mark Fatal Shootings

Vallejo's police chief has launched a third-party investigation into allegations that some officers at the department bend the tips of their star-shaped badges to mark people they've shot and killed.

Chief Shawny Williams on Friday said he received information from two sources within the department that the badge bending had in fact occurred, and that an investigation could begin as early as next week.

Williams made the announcement just days after saying he'd launch an official inquiry into the allegations first reported by the independent newsroom Open Vallejo. Williams said Wednesday he would move the inquiry into an investigation if he found credible evidence the allegations were true.

The announcement Friday further confirms the allegations.

"As a result of these very troubling and disturbing allegations, I’ve asked for an independent outside investigation to be completed by a third party," he said in a press statement Friday.