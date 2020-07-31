Hurry Up and Wait... and Wait... and Wait

California's Employment Development Department is under fire for long wait times for people to receive unemployment benefits.

Out of work people, with no income during a deadly pandemic, are being asked to wait 4 to 6 weeks for a call back from California's unemployment department.

That's nothing.

If Congress somehow manages to extend supplemental employment benefits, the head of the EDD says it could take up to 20 weeks to process the payments. Reminder: there are 52 weeks in a calendar year.

I sure hope Gov. Newsom's "strike team" speeds up that timeline before people are entirely penniless and hungry.