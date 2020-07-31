California Lawmakers Look to Tax the Ultra-Rich

More than a dozen Democratic lawmakers have signed on to a bill that would tax earnings above a million dollars an extra one percent. There would also be an additional, higher tax brackets for income above two million and five million.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

Reporter Still Haunted Months after Being Shot by Police with Foam Round

Journalists have been injured by police using tear gas, batons and projectiles to disperse crowds these last few months. KPCC's Adolfo Guzman Lopez was hit in the neck by a policeman’s foam bullet while covering a protest in Long Beach in May.

Guest: Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, KPCC and LAist reporter