As Joe Biden nears his decision on a vice presidential pick, Marisa and Scott discuss the contenders on his shortlist and the latest on negotiations to extend COVID-19 unemployment aid. Then, political strategist Joe Trippi, host of the new podcast That Trippi Show joins to discuss his career running Democratic presidential campaigns, pioneering 'netroots' on the 2004 Howard Dean campaign for president, the overlooked lessons of Doug Jones' 2017 Senate victory in Alabama, and his thoughts on Biden's vice presidential choice.
Political Breakdown
Joe Trippi on the Veepstakes, Pioneering Netroots and the Real Story of Doug Jones' Victory
28 min
Political Strategist Joe Trippi attends the TIME's 2010 Person of the Year Panel at Time & Life Building on November 10, 2010 in New York, New York. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
