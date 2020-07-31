Joe Trippi on the Veepstakes, Pioneering Netroots and the Real Story of Doug Jones' Victory

As Joe Biden nears his decision on a vice presidential pick, Marisa and Scott discuss the contenders on his shortlist and the latest on negotiations to extend COVID-19 unemployment aid. Then, political strategist Joe Trippi, host of the new podcast That Trippi Show joins to discuss his career running Democratic presidential campaigns, pioneering 'netroots' on the 2004 Howard Dean campaign for president, the overlooked lessons of Doug Jones' 2017 Senate victory in Alabama, and his thoughts on Biden's vice presidential choice.