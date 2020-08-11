Kamala Harris Is Biden's VP Pick; First Black Woman on a Major-Party National Ticket

In a statement, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Biden's choice.

“Joe Biden’s naming of Senator Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee for Vice President marks an historic and proud milestone for our country. As the Vice President of the United States, Senator Harris will continue her legacy of trailblazing leadership to move our nation forward," Pelosi said.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, who was one of four people on the team vetting VP candidates, offered congratulations to Harris, saying they had been "friends for many years."

"She is passionate. She is powerful. She is brilliant. She is compassionate. Kamala Harris will help Joe Biden unite the American people, restore our nation's soul, and rebuild our country so it's even stronger than it was before," Garcetti said in a statement.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, who replaced Harris when she was elected to the U.S. Senate, praised Biden's choice and said a Biden/Harris win would be good for California.

"And so I think what it means is all the innovation, all those ideas, all that energy, all that forward leaning motion that California is known for will be there present in the White House. And I think that's good for everybody. As goes California, so goes the country," Becerra told KQED.

As the child of a Jamaican American father and a mother who emigrated from India, Harris will be the first Black or Asian American woman to run as vice president on a major-party presidential ticket. She will also be the first California Democrat ever to be in that position.

Setting aside animosity from the primary campaign where Harris invoked Biden's opposition to busing school children during the 1970s as a personal affront to her, the former vice president made clear he was holding no grudges.

Given Biden's age (77), the possibility he will serve only one term if he wins and the leg up Harris would have among Democrats seeking the nomination in 2024, the number-two spot on the ticket holds unusually high value this year.

In fact, in becoming Biden's pick Harris had to overcome doubts about her loyalty and whether her own political ambitions to be president would prevent her from being a trustworthy partner in a Biden administration.

Biden announced he would name a woman as his vice presidential nominee during a Democratic debate earlier this year, and as the killing of George Floyd by police in Minnesota energized the Black Lives Matter movement and raised the profile of racial injustice as a top national issue, the imperative of naming a woman of color grew.

In addition to strong national name recognition stemming from her unsuccessful presidential campaign and high-profile questioning of nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court, Sen. Harris brings solid fundraising ability, charisma and a compelling personal story to a ticket headed by an elderly white man who just six months ago was written off as politically wounded.