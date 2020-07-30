Governor Newsom Announces Strike Team to tackle Unemployment Backlog

The state agency that sends out unemployment insurance checks has been overwhelmed with applications since the pandemic began, which has led to lots of complaints about late checks and terrible customer service. The Newsom Administration says it’s taking actions to improve the situation.

Reporter: Scott Shafer, KQED

Tenants Call for Statewide Rent Forgiveness

On August 1st rent will be due for lots of Californians. But since the pandemic began, millions of people haven’t been able to pay, and they’ve been protected by a moratorium on evictions. Many renters say more help is necessary and are calling for a statewide program of rent forgiveness.

Guest: Pea Nuñez, Boyle Heights Rent Striker

Proposed Bill Seeks to Extend Eviction Moratorium

State Assemblymember David Chiu introduced a bill which gives qualifying tenants protection from eviction until the current state of emergency ends, or until April of next year. Tenants unable to pay rent because they’ve lost work, or who can’t pay because of expenses related to COVID-19 would have an extra year to pay back past rent.

The Future of Commercial Real Estate Looks Grim

With so many people working from home because of the pandemic, the demand for office space has plummeted. A new UCLA survey reports people in the California commercial real estate market are feeling grim about the future.

Reporter: Matt Guilhem, KCRW