Tech Titans Testify They're Not THAT Big

The heads of Apple, Amazon, Google and Facebook testified Wednesday at a House Judiciary Committee hearing covering everything from anti-competitive behavior to political bias.

Even though the main focus of the hearing was on the amount of power and market share accumulated by just four companies, it was unavoidable that the hearing veered into many other ways the tech behemoths impact our lives.

From undermining democracy to putting children at risk, technology is so entwined in our world that these executives should be ordered to testify for two weeks.

Keep in mind that the combined net worth of the four companies is around $5 trillion (yes, that's a "t") and Amazon's Jeff Bezos is the world's richest man.