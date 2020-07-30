Climate, Pollution and Masks Unite Californians – But Black and Latino Voters Most Concerned

Strong majorities of Californians remain concerned about the impacts of climate change and pollution, according to a new poll, with voters of color more worried about the potential health impacts than white voters.

The Public Policy Institute of California survey found that Californians still support state policies aimed at tackling global warming – even in the middle of a global pandemic that 80% of state residents say has has disrupted their lives.

That support may derive from Californians' deep concerns about pollution: Nearly two-thirds of those polled said they view air pollution as a health threat to themselves and their family, while almost half are worried about polluted water.

Most concerned about those pollutants and their health impacts were Latino and Black Californians, the poll found.

"African Americans and Latinos are more likely than others to say that air and water pollution in their part of California are very serious health threats to themselves and their families,” stated PPIC President Mark Baldassare.

Baldassare said Californians place greater importance on addressing climate change than Americans do overall, citing national polls, and that 73% of those polled in the Golden State say they are willing to make major lifestyle changes to address global warming.

"In the midst of the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, Californians are highly supportive of the state's policies to address global warming," he said.