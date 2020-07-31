'A Lot of Trust Was Lost': What Losing its Only Hospital Meant to an East Bay Community

On following patients who must plan a whole day around a hospital visit

I think there's been a lot of focus about the loss of [Doctors Medical Center] through the prism of emergency services and not having an emergency room in West Contra Costa County. But there's another enormous deficit, which is specialty care.

There was a cancer center at Doctors Medical Center. Epigmenio Mayo and Angelica Lopez are a couple, both battling cancer. At the time the film was shot, they regularly made a trip where they would take three different buses to get to the county hospital in Martinez, where both of them were receiving cancer treatment. For them, this trip is an absolute necessity, but it's something that they have to plan their entire day around. They are winded by the time they even show up to their appointments.

By the end of the film, the sun is already set. It's a full day trip. They've talked a lot about how there's no other option. As they say in the film, they prepare their minds and bodies for the trip because they know they have to take it. This is how they survive.

On the urgent care clinic now across the street from the former Doctors Medical Center site

They're serving the same population with just a quarter of the staff.

People like Millie Callen worked at Doctors Medical Center for more than a decade. She was one of the coordinators in the E.R., which is one of the most important roles. She's making sure that everything's moving smoothly, bringing people in, bouncing them to their doctors, making sure their insurance is covered.

Even before the hospital closed, Millie was caring for her own loved ones and understood the before and after of what it's like to lose a hospital. Her mother has a heart condition. The urgent care where Millie now works is much busier with the spike of COVID-19 cases.

For a while, they were one of the few locations that were doing COVID-19 testing. Not only are they answering a lot of patients needing primary care, but they are also dealing with an additional load of patients who were experiencing or showing symptoms of COVID-19. And then there's that added stress of how do we sequester that person away from the rest of our patients? They had set up a tent in the back parking lot and they were running back and forth.

On the firefighters and paramedics she follows in the film

There isn't a Richmond paramedic company. There's no West Contra Costa County paramedic company. So the firefighters take on the role of being the first to arrive on scene. Firefighters can get on scene, but they're limited in what they can do because in certain advanced or complicated cases, the ambulance and the paramedics are the ones who need to show up and then transport the person and have specialty training.

There are times of the day where highways are really, really congested. Wait times for the paramedics to show up can be up to 30 minutes depending on the day. And then those paramedics are often forced to transport patients outside the city or county for care.

One of the paramedics that I had the opportunity to film with is Amy Skags, and she has been in the community for years. She was around when Doctors Medical Center was there and brought a lot of patients there.

Amy describes something that I think is unique to low income communities where 911 calls are really treated as primary care. Emergency responders are the ones who essentially are doing triage on the spot. They are having to navigate so many different layers of what it means to make the best decision for a patient.

It's more than just 'what's the closest hospital?' It's 'what makes the most financial sense? Where is going to be the closest place that the family can come without it being a hassle?' And in cases where the issue is something really time-sensitive, paramedics like Amy have to bring in another dimension to the decision making: how to get them somewhere fast when highways are clogged.

Some hospitals may not take them. Where do they go that is not going to also leave the patient riddled with hospital bills in the aftermath?