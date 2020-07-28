California Tribe Regains Ancestral Lands in Big Sur

The transfer marks the first restoration of any lands to the tribe, whose members had lived in the area for 8,000 years but were decimated after the arrival of the Spanish. Brought to nearby missions to be converted to Catholicism, Esselen families were broken up, their land, language and culture forcibly stripped from them. By the early 1800s, about 90% of the tribe's roughly 1,000 members had died, mostly from European- introduced diseases.

“It is beyond words for us, the highest honor,” said Tom Little Bear Nason, chairman of the tribe. “The land is the most important thing to us. It is our homeland, the creation story of our lives. We are so elated and grateful.”

Overlooking Los Padres National Forest, the land lies on the north side of the Little Sur River, where endangered steelhead fish spawn. It encompasses old-growth redwoods, oak woodlands and meadows.

“The property is spectacular, and on top of that it repatriates land to a tribe that has had a really hard go of it over the years,” said Sue Doroff, president of the Western Rivers Conservancy.

Known as Rancho Aguila, the property was put up for sale by the family of Axel Adler, a Swedish immigrant who bought it in the 1950s and died in 2004.

The conservancy initially negotiated to purchase the property and transfer it to the U.S. Forest Service. But some area residents voiced concerned, particularly after several recent devastating wildfires, about potential increased public use of the land by visitors and the agency’s ability to care for it.

The conservancy then started working with the Esselen Tribe and received a $4.5 million grant from the California Natural Resources Agency to cover the $4.35 million purchase price and pay for land studies.

The money came from Proposition 68, a 2018 voter-approved parks and water bond that included $60 million for competitive grants to acquire Native American natural, cultural and historic resources in California.