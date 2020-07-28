KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
SF Firefighters Battling Massive 5-Alarm Blaze in SoMa
News

SF Firefighters Battling Massive 5-Alarm Blaze in SoMa

KQED News Staff
Multiple buildings were engulfed in flames Tuesday morning on the block contained by South Van Ness, Folsom, 14th and Division streets in San Francisco. (Scott Shafer/KQED)

Firefighters are battling a large five-alarm structure fire near Highway 101 in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.

The blaze, which was first reported around 7 a.m., is burning six buildings within the block contained by South Van Ness, Folsom, 14th and Erie streets, just south of Division Street.

KQED's Scott Shafer reports the fire appears to be burning near the center of that block.

About 160 firefighters are currently battling the blaze, which continues to send up large amounts of smoke. The fire department is asking members of the public to stay away from the area.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney said power has been cut to some of the surrounding buildings.

Sponsored

One firefighter was injured, and has been sent to SF General Hospital for treatment in stable condition.

In a series of tweets, the fire department directed people to the crowd-sourced app Citizen, where it also posts information and videos.

One of the buildings impacted by the fire is a San Francisco Sheriff's Dept. facility which houses a planning division, background investigators and a general oversight office for the field division, according to Ken Lomba, president of the SF Deputy Sheriffs' Association.

Lomba estimated that 15 to 20 staffers work at the building on a daily basis, and confirmed that all had evacuated safely.

"The evac was a precaution," Lomba told KQED. "Whatever building is on fire is right next to it."

Air quality regulators are monitoring smoke from the blaze, which is moving east and can now be smelled in the East Bay.

"We expect localized smoke impacts," said Kristine Roselius with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. "Particulate matter (PM) levels are not elevated on our monitors but that is likely due to smoke going above the marine layer at 2,000 feet."

This post will be updated.