SF Firefighters Battling Massive 5-Alarm Blaze in SoMa

Firefighters are battling a large five-alarm structure fire near Highway 101 in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood.

The blaze, which was first reported around 7 a.m., is burning six buildings within the block contained by South Van Ness, Folsom, 14th and Erie streets, just south of Division Street.

KQED's Scott Shafer reports the fire appears to be burning near the center of that block.

About 160 firefighters are currently battling the blaze, which continues to send up large amounts of smoke. The fire department is asking members of the public to stay away from the area.

San Francisco Supervisor Matt Haney said power has been cut to some of the surrounding buildings.