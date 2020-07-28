Governor Newsom Will Direct Tens of Millions to Central Valley for COVID Relief

When it comes to the coronavirus pandemic, L.A. county and the Bay Area often get the lion’s share of attention. But the Central Valley is also grappling with growing virus caseloads and deaths. Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the state will direct tens of millions of dollars to the Central Valley to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

L.A. Hopes to Improve Contact Tracing With Financial Incentive

In the battle against the pandemic, contact tracing of infected people is supposed to be a powerful weapon, but so far it’s had mixed results. Now Los Angeles County has a new approach involving dollar incentives.

Reporter: Jackie Fortier, KPCC

California Child Care Providers Vote Overwhelmingly to Unionize

Some 45,000 child care providers across the state can now bargain with the state for better pay and benefits after voting overwhelmingly to unionize Monday.

Reporter: Julia McEvoy, KQED

Doctors Stock Up on PPE at Drive-Thru Giveaway

Although shortages aren’t as bad as they were when the coronavirus pandemic broke out, many medical professionals still struggle to find personal protective equipment, or PPE .Yesterday crates of it were distributed free of charge to doctors and nurses in the parking lot of Pasadena’s Rose Bowl.

Guest: Gustavo Friedrichsen, CEO of the Los Angeles County Medical Association