SF Residents in RVs Near Lake Merced Displaced by Parking Restrictions for Golf Championship

From Tiger Woods to Brooks Koepka, world-class golfers by the cart-load have begun rolling into San Francisco in advance of next week's PGA Championship at TPC Harding Park, at the foot of Lake Merced.

But to make room for their caddies and camera crews, San Francisco officials this weekend issued new parking restrictions to disperse more than 50 recreational vehicles, home to dozens of people.

“It probably was to keep the rich and famous golfers that are coming out here from being able to view such things as people living in RV’s,” said Michael, a man living in one of those vehicles, who asked that his last name not be used.

This is the first time the championship, which runs Aug. 3-9, has come to San Francisco, according to the event’s website, which touts it as the “strongest and deepest international lineup of any major championship.”

PGA Championship Director Barry Deach did not return a request for comment.

The spate of “no stopping” signs suddenly posted along Lake Merced Boulevard near Winston Street, caught many RV residents off guard.

“It's been quiet all this time and then suddenly, no notice, no nothing — just the signs. Move again, just like usual,” said Jean Pierre Kale, 61, a long-time RV resident.

Originally from Paris, but a San Franciscan for more than three decades, Kale has lived in an RV since he and his wife split up years ago. He’s familiar with the usual shuffle: Park in any San Francisco neighborhood, and neighbors will eventually complain and have you kicked out.