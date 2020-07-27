KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
L.A County's Manhattan Beach Turns to Mask Fines
Morning Report

L.A County's Manhattan Beach Turns to Mask Fines

7 min
KQED News Staff
Manhattan Beach has implemented fines for people not wearing face coverings. (Saul Gonzalez)

California Legislators Return to Session

California legislators return to Sacramento today after taking an extended summer recess because of COVID 19, and lawmakers have a lot of catching up to do. There are more than 500 bills pending in the Senate and close to 200 in the Assembly.
Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

New Study Shows Impact of Pandemic on Asian-Americans

A new study reports that Asian Americans are suffering financially in this economic crisis. It also shows that  racism tied to COVID-19 plays a role.
Reporter: Caroline Champlin, KPCC

L.A County's Manhattan Beach Turns to Mask Fines

More California cities are increasingly using the threat of fines as a way to get people to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus. One of the first cities to implement a fine for not wearing a face covering was Manhattan Beach in L.A. County.
Guest: Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery 

Sponsored