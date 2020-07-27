California Legislators Return to Session

California legislators return to Sacramento today after taking an extended summer recess because of COVID 19, and lawmakers have a lot of catching up to do. There are more than 500 bills pending in the Senate and close to 200 in the Assembly.

Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED

New Study Shows Impact of Pandemic on Asian-Americans

A new study reports that Asian Americans are suffering financially in this economic crisis. It also shows that racism tied to COVID-19 plays a role.

Reporter: Caroline Champlin, KPCC

L.A County's Manhattan Beach Turns to Mask Fines

More California cities are increasingly using the threat of fines as a way to get people to wear face coverings to slow the spread of the coronavirus. One of the first cities to implement a fine for not wearing a face covering was Manhattan Beach in L.A. County.

Guest: Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery