Beloved East Bay Brand Oaklandish Sues Insurer Over Coronavirus Losses

“We’re just trying to keep it all together now,” Tsay said. “It’s going to take years before we get back to where we were. We were lucky enough to have cash on hand to make it through the initial weeks of the shutdown. But like many other businesses, large and small, we’re operating on borrowed money.”

Small business owners who relied on borrowed money to weather the pandemic were counting on their insurance companies to pay out claims, Tsay said. Without that, she predicts, a spate of small businesses will be forced to default on their loans.

Oaklandish is known for its stylized oak tree logo that has come to symbolize pride in “The Town” among native Oaklanders and transplants alike. The company also provides local nonprofits with discounted T-shirt printing.

In response to the suit, The Hartford, an affiliate of Sentinel, said its business interruption coverage doesn’t cover the kind of losses Oaklandish experienced.

“Unfortunately, viruses are generally outside the scope of business interruption coverage,” said The Hartford spokesman Matthew Sturdevant in a statement. “These policies do not cover this exposure and, accordingly, premiums were never collected for it.”