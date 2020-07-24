State Lawmaker Calls for Second Round of Lockdowns

The coronavirus crisis is reaching new highs in California, where the state reported the highest daily death count on Thursday. State Senator Steve Glazer is calling for a second round of stay-at-home orders in regions where more than 2% of of COVID-19 tests come back positive.

Reporter: Nicole Nixon, CapRadio

How Financial Shock Takes a Toll on the U.S Census

Californians are not completing the census at the same rates they did in 2010. New research suggests the pandemic is playing a role because people experiencing financial blows are less likely to complete the census.

Reporter: Haley Gray, KQED

Without Comic-Con, San Diego Loses A Major Tourism Boom

If not for the pandemic, Comic-Con would be in full swing right now, bringing 100,000 people to San Diego. The event brings an estimated $150 million dollars to the city annually, but it's been pushed online this year and downtown businesses are feeling theblow.

Reporter: Matt Hoffman, KPBS