California Has More Cases of COVID-19 Than Any Other State

California is now reporting more confirmed cases of COVID-19 than any other state in the nation. We should caveat by saying that California also has more people than any other state. Still, ours was the first state to shut down. How does California now have over 400-thousand cases?

Reporter: Guy Marzaroti, KQED

Hospital Capacity Dwindles As Cases Surge Across the State

Call it a spike. Call it a surge. Whatever you call it, it’s wreaking havoc on healthcare facilities throughout the state, forcing them to prepare for the worst.

Reporter: Lesley McClurg, KQED

What is the Context Around California's Grim Milestone?

The current tally of COVID-19 infections here in California now stands at more than 420-thousand. As we hurtle towards a half a million cases, we look for context. What do those numbers mean?

Guest: Dr. Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, UCSF Department of Epidemiology and Biolstatistics