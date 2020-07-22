COVID-19 Has Pushed Childcare Industry to the Brink
A new report out today paints a grim picture of the future of child care in our state. The industry was struggling even before the COVID-19 pandemic. Now it’s been driven to the brink.
Reporter: Katie Orr, KQED
Conservative Group Sues to Reopen Schools This Fall
A conservative nonprofit is suing Governor Gavin Newsom and state officials on behalf of nine parents. They claim the statewide order which prevents districts from holding in-person classes is unconstitutional.
Reporter: Hannah Hagemann, KQED
For Many, Working From Home Will Outlast the Pandemic
Sacramento area workers say they want to keep working from home when the coronavirus threat is over. A new poll finds that employers are listening to their workers and making plans for the future.
Reporter: Pauline Bartolone, CapRadio