After Portland, Trump Threatens to Send Federal Agents to Oakland and Other Cities 'Run by Liberal Democrats'

Oakland was among the half dozen major U.S. cities that President Trump said Monday would soon see “more federal law enforcement,” while lauding the recent deployment of federal agents in Portland, Oregon.

The Hill posted the comments Trump made to reporters from the Oval Office.

“We're not going to let New York and Chicago and Philadelphia and Detroit and Baltimore and all of these — Oakland is a mess. We're not going to let this happen in our country,” Trump said, before noting that all of those cities are “run by liberal Democrats.”