'Where Is My F****** Cat': Susan Orlean on Nailing the Tipsy Pandemic Tweetstorm

Last question off Twitter is from @boozeedee who wants to know the story behind this tweet: "Hahaha very funny whoever put the stool softener right next to the Tylenol"

Right before I went to bed, I thought, "I'm going to have a hangover and I better take a painkiller before I go to bed."

Most of the lights were out in my bedroom and I made my way into the bathroom and opened the drawer and grabbed what looked to be the Tylenol bottle, which is just a big white CVS bottle. And I pulled it out and started to open it and suddenly realized it was stool softener. I dropped it like a hot potato and grabbed the next big white plastic CVS bottle, which was indeed the Tylenol. But I was so annoyed. I thought, "who would do that? Who would do that horrible thing of putting those two things right next to each other?" They're almost indistinguishable. So I narrowly averted disaster.

Sounds like it. I know you've had some time to reflect on all of this. What did you learn? What's your take away from everything that that's come of this?

First of all, I think that we're all really worn out. We're sick of bad news. We're sick of being locked in with our families. We're sick of being frustrated and I think that this tapped into that feeling that we're all kind of spilling over.

Secondly, I think people respond to things that are authentic. It's not that I'm proud of this, or that I think you should get drunk to where you're literally going to bed at 8 p.m. I don't, in any way, endorse that. But the ruminations that followed were all very real and unfiltered, and I think that as a writer, it's a thing to be reminded of – that people do actually respond to emotions that are genuine.

And I think the other thing I learned is that two glasses of wine is enough.