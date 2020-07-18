The Future of Education, Alice Waters, Finding Love During COVID-19

The Future of Education

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced all children in 3rd grade and up must wear a mask to school — the first order of its kind in the nation. Also, schools are only permitted to physically reopen if their county has been off the watch list for at least two weeks. The two largest school districts in the state — Los Angeles and San Diego — announced they would only provide online education. In the Bay Area, school districts have been mixed. Several, including Oakland and San Francisco, will open for distance learning only. Others are planning for some in-person education, and a few have not yet decided. Congressmember Ro Khanna joins us for a discussion on what schools need to make education work for all students this fall.

Guest:

U.S. Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Santa Clara

Bay Area Icon Reflects on Issues of the Day

This week, San Francisco’s beloved Louis’ Restaurant closed its doors after 83 years of continuous operation. The California Restaurant Association estimates a third of all restaurants shuttered by the pandemic will likely never reopen. Several restaurants, such as the legendary Chez Panisse in Berkeley, have pivoted to take out foods and produce boxes. Bay Area foodie superstar Alice Waters joins us to discuss racial justice in the restaurant industry and how the coronavirus is shaping her restaurant and gardens.

Guest:

Alice Waters, Chez Panisse founder

Love in the Time of COVID-19

Finding love in the time of COVID-19 presents new challenges. While fewer people are meeting in person, dating apps report a surge in online communication and usage, including video chats. Could the coronavirus actually be making the dating experience better? We ask the experts from the podcast “Dateable” and discuss the practicalities and pitfalls of dating during the pandemic.