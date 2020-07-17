California schools take center stage in the state's reopening debate, as Marisa and Scott discuss Governor Gavin Newsom's handling of the accelerated spread of COVID-19. Then, Jay Jordan, executive director of Californians for Safety and Justice, discusses his childhood in Stockton, his own experience going through the criminal justice system and spending time in state prison, what's at stake with Proposition 20 on the November ballot, and why the outbreak of coronavirus in state prisons could be a recurring problem.
Political Breakdown
Jay Jordan on the Ballot Fight over Criminal Justice Reforms and the COVID Outbreak in State Prisons
28 min
Jay Jordan, executive director of Californians for Safety and Justice. (Courtesy of Jay Jordan)
