Many Schools Will Remain Closed this Fall

There are about 1,000 public school districts in California. And Tony Thurmond, the state’s top education official is acknowledging pandemic conditions have deteriorated to a point where many of them won’t have students physically present in classrooms this fall.

Trump Reverses Visa Decision, Allowing International Students to Stay

After intense blowback, the Trump Administration told a federal judge on Tuesday that it’s withdrawing a plan to strip international students of their visas if they’re enrolled only in online college classes this fall because of the pandemic.

Reporter: Adolfo Guzman-Lopez, KPCC

California Sues Trump Administration Over Student Loan Relief

The state of California filed a lawsuit yesterday against the Trump Administration eliminating the Obama-era “borrower defense” rule, which provides loan relief for students defrauded by for-profit universities.

Reporter: Julie Chang, KQED

Environmentalists Fight to List the Joshua Tree as Endangered

The Joshua Tree is now at the center of a growing political dispute. Environmentalists want the state to add it to California’s endangered species list, but many property owners and desert communities are against that, saying it could hobble new development.

Guest: Brenden Cummings: Conservation Director, Center for Biological Diversity