More Than 100,000 Mail-In Ballots Were Rejected in CA Primary

New Testing Guidelines Priorotize Vulnerable Populations

Californians are now facing long lines, limited appointments, and delayed results when they get tested for coronavirus. State health officials have announced new testing guidelines that will prioritize vulnerable populations as the state faces testing backlogs.

Reporter: Laura Klivans, KQED

100,000 Mail-In Ballots Were Rejected in CA Primary

More than 100,000 mail-in ballots sent in by Californian voters in the March presidential primary were rejected, meaning those votes weren't counted. This news comes as California moves forward with plans to send mail in ballots to every voter in the state to use in the November election because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Guest: Kim Alexander, President, California Voter Foundation