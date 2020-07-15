The Rich Must Step Up Right Now, Say These Silicon Valley Philanthropists

'I Was Overwhelmed'

David and Jennifer Risher of San Francisco made their money with Amazon and Microsoft, and they readily admit they got into to a donor advised fund years before they gave much thought to how they wanted to use it.

"I think we opened the first DAF in 2002," said Jennifer Risher. "I was overwhelmed. Like, what do I do? How do I do it?"

When David Risher founded a nonprofit called Worldreader, aimed at getting 1 billion children reading digitally, they got to see the world of nonprofit funding from the other side.

"In an era when there is enormous potential for nonprofits to address the world's biggest problems, DAFs are keeping funds from getting to the people who need them the most," he wrote in an editorial on LinkedIn, called "You’ve Given to a Donor Advised Fund. Great! Now, Finish the Job."

On Giving Tuesday last May, the couple launched an initiative designed to challenge to other DAF holders to finish the job. They called it #HalfMyDAF. The Rishers promised to match up to $1 million, through their personal DAF.

"You give money to your nonprofits, you let us know, and then, as many as we can, we're going to give to match," David Risher said. "So the first round is July 15. The second round is September 30."

As of June 12, they got 72 people and couples to commit to giving, and a few others to commit to matching those grants. Total so far? Roughly $2.9 million.

Why are the Rishers doing this?

"The rainy day is here," said Jennifer Risher.