Governor Newsom Orders Statewide Shutdown As COVID Cases Rise

If the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel is a return to some sort of normal life, that light got fainter in the last 24 hours. With COVID-19 cases rising in the state, Governor Gavin Newsom has once again ordered all California counties to shut-down indoor activities at restaurants, bars and entertainment venues.

Reporter: Marisa Lagos, KQED

Central Valley Officials Expect Public Backlash to Shutdown

Seven of the California counties that will have to once again shutter businesses are in the Central Valley. Elected officials expect there will be public backlash to the closures of businesses and churches.

Reporter: Alex Hall, KQED

L.A. and San Diego Schools Will Be Online This Fall

California’s two largest school districts, Los Angeles and San Diego Unified, announced yesterday that students would not be returning to campuses next month because of the pandemic, instead instruction will be done online.

Reporter: Kyle Stokes, KPCC

Judge Denies Request To Extend Hospital Settlement

Northern California hospital system Sutter Health says the pandemic is making it hard for them to pay off half a billion dollars in settlement money to the state, but a judge won’t extend the deadline.

Reporter: Sammy Caiola, CapRadio