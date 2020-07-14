Mother, Partner of Man Slain by CHP Officers in Oakland File Federal Suit

According to OPD, the driver of the Dodge began ramming CHP vehicles and three officers fired into the car.

Officers fired approximately 40 shots, according to the lawsuit, striking Erik Salgado at least 18 times.

"I am seeking justice to find out the names of the officers that killed my son," Salgado's mother Felina Ramirez said in Spanish at a Monday press conference and commemoration of what would have been her son's 24th birthday. "I don't understand why, with such cruelty, they had to do what they did. And why were there so many gun shots? Why so many?"

Civil rights attorney John Burris is representing Salgado's mother, girlfriend and 3-year-old daughter in the lawsuit filed Monday.

"It was a massacre," Burris said. "The number of shots fired was enough, in my view, to kill a militia of terrorists."

Brianna Colombo, 23, was shot three times, including in the abdomen, "putting her in a critical medical emergency which caused the death of her unborn child," the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit argues that the Dodge was effectively pinned by unmarked CHP vehicles in front of and behind it, and "bumped into" them as he attempted to maneuver around the cars.

"He didn't smash them in ways that would jeopardize anybody's life," Burris said, adding that officers had already exited the vehicle. "Their lives were not in danger."