Mother, Partner of Man Slain by CHP Officers in Oakland File Federal Suit

A federal lawsuit filed Monday alleges that three California Highway Patrol officers, as-yet unnamed, didn't face a threat when they opened fire on a stolen car last month in East Oakland, killing the 23-year-old man behind the wheel and wounding his pregnant girlfriend, "which caused the death of her unborn child."
The California Highway Patrol has released scarce details about the shooting and so far withheld the identities of the three officers who fired.
CHP officers attempted to stop a Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat a few minutes before 11 p.m. on June 6, according to statements from the Oakland Police Department, which is leading a criminal investigation. The car was among several dozen reported stolen from a San Leandro dealership a few days earlier.