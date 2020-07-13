LA County Residents Wait in Long Lines, Eager for COVID-19 Testing

LA County Residents Wait in Long Lines, Eager for Covid-19 Tests

People in places like Los Angeles County are struggling to make appointments at often swamped coronavirus testing facilities. Many people at a testing city in the city of Long Beach lined up well before sunrise to make sure they could be tested.

Guests: Maria Solis, Marta Miranda

LA Unified Teacher's Union Urges Against Reopening Classrooms

Right now, classes in the country’s second largest school district, the Los Angeles Unified School District, are supposed to start again in August. But the union representing L.A. Unified school teachers says campuses should remain closed because of the coronavirus.

Carla Javier, KPCC



With Inmate Workforce in Quarantine, State Races To Hire Firefighters

California is hiring more than 850 seasonal firefighters to make up for fire fighting work done by prisoners, who are now in coronavirus quarantine.

Julie Chang, KQED

Support Groups Step Up as California Inmates Prepare for Release

As many as 8,000 people are expected to be released from prisons across California to slow the spread of COVID-19. Support groups are filling in the gaps for the inmates who are going to need help to make this transition successful.

Kate Wolffe, KQED