Philz Coffee to Lay Off 180 Employees Due to COVID-19

Philz tried to keep too many people working to be safe, Allen claims, which did not allow for workers to maintain an appropriate distance from one another. Allen says the chain also "forced" employees to accept cash for in-person orders despite publicly saying they would only accept mobile phone orders.

"Philz has tried to maintain maximum productivity while sacrificing safety," Allen said.

Jaber declined to verify whether or not baristas at San Francisco Philz Coffee locations contracted COVID-19, citing health privacy laws. But he pushed back on claims that his coffee shops were unsafe.

He said an "ample supply" of personal protective equipment is provided to staff at all locations. Employees are also granted three weeks of pay if they have COVID-19 or are impacted by it, he said, "so people don't feel pressured to come to work if they're not feeling well."

His cafes are then closed for a "deep cleaning" and are reopened with staff from other stores when a COVID-19 case is reported there.

"We take safety extremely seriously and always err on the side of caution," Jaber said.

No coffee for cops

In a Facebook post made by Philz coffee ten years ago, the company wrote "Are you a Fireman? Paramedic? Police Officer? If so, you can start enjoying a 20% discount on your cup of Philz! This is our way of saying thank you! Cheers!"

Most recent social media references to offering police officers discounted coffee have been scrubbed from Philz accounts, however. Now that it is ending, Philz current and former baristas are critical of Jaber for ending all discounts, instead of those just for police.

More than 100 Philz employees across the United States organized on social media to demand change not only for the company's COVID-19 practices but for its long-standing discount for police officers and other first responders.

"Philz Coffee employees in Costa Mesa and San Francisco were fired July 2 and July 3 after expressing their views against police brutality and murder of Black folk," one of the baristas' posters claims.

McQueen, the San Francisco barista who demanded change from Philz Coffee before she was laid off Friday, was repeatedly rebuffed by Jaber in emails she shared with KQED.

While he said in those emails that he wanted to spend time listening to all of his baristas before taking further action on Black Lives Matter, McQueen pushed him to finally end the police discount and to make donations to Black Lives Matter organizations, hire Black people into leadership positions, and institute implicit bias training.

By June 10, Jaber said they would create an "equality and inclusion committee" within Philz, and later announced the end of all discounts to first responders.

McQueen said she felt "every interaction I had with him felt like a reminder that he didn't care about my life," and that his words to support Black Lives Matter feel performative.

Jaber said "I don't agree with those opinions, but I respect them."

One month later, McQueen was laid off, along with many of the Philz staffers who critiqued the company's policies. They allege Philz targeted them specifically.

"Absolutely not. Absolutely not," Jaber said, of the accusation. "Unfortunately, I can’t go into details from a confidentiality standpoint, but this is a layoff including many, many, many, many people. It was one of the hardest decisions we had to make.”