San Quentin's Incarcerated Workers Tasked With Jobs That Increase COVID-19 Risk

While most inmates at the prison in Marin County are being restricted to dorms or cells to prevent further spread of the virus, some routinely left those cells to provide essential work.

Dorm porters like Williams clean group living spaces, including inmate’s toilets and showers.

Most prison jobs pay between $.09 to $1.40 an hour, but Williams said he was not financially compensated for his work.

“Our pay was being able to come out [of our cells], stay out a little extra, being able to use the phone,” he said. “We moved the boxes because we were afraid of losing our privileges.”

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Dana Simas responded to the allegations in a July 8 email.

"Our top priority is the health and safety of all those who live and work in our state prisons, including the incarcerated population that fulfill critical work assignments," Simas wrote. "We are taking every precaution possible to protect the critical worker population."

Those precautions include providing surgical masks during critical workers’ shifts, personal protective equipment if warranted and training on infection control, she said.

But an essential worker at San Quentin who cleaned the rooms of COVID-19 patients recently told a filmmaker such protections were not in place for them.

“[The worker] told me that his initial COVID training didn't require them to use masks when they were cleaning areas where people who had been infected had been,” said Adamu Chan on a phone call from San Quentin last week. “Some of his coworkers had become infected.”

Chan, who makes films about life at the prison through the non-profit program First Watch, recently interviewed a member of a team that cleaned COVID-19 treatment rooms. That worker said he felt the team had been coerced into going into dangerous sections of the prison without proper protection.

“Some of his coworkers had just stopped going to work because they didn't feel like it was safe,” Chan said.