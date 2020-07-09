L.A. Faces Testing Shortages as Cases of COVID Grow

Los Angeles County remains the center of the state’s coronavirus pandemic four months in. The county has more than 123,000 confirmed cases so far. But even as the toll from the virus grows, it's gotten harder for many in the L.A. area to schedule appointments to get tested.

Reporter: Saul Gonzalez, The California Report

Stanford Eliminates a Third of Its Varsity Sports

Stanford University said it's cutting nearly a third of its varsity sports programs due to financial strain from the pandemic. The school says the cuts will directly impact more than 240 students, and over forty staffing and coaching positions.

Reporter: Marco Siler-Gonzalez, KQED

Many Workers Welcome the Option to Permanently Work From Home

For some workers, the pandemic is bringing about permanent changes. Case in point: Silicon Valley-based tech company Quora, the Q&A website, is giving all of its 200 employees the option to work from home even after all of this is over.

Guest: Adam D'Angelo, CEO, Quora