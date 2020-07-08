KQED is a proud member of
How Geography Shapes Access to Covid-19 Testing
Morning Report

7 min
KQED News Staff
 (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Depending on where in California you live, it may be harder to get a COVID-19 test than it was a few weeks ago. Some counties still don’t have enough lab space, or test kits, or funding to keep up.  
Reporter: Sammy Caiola, CapRadio 

Imperial County Hit Hard by Pandemic

Imperial County has the highest rate of cases and a shortage of ICU beds. Some patients have had to wait for a bed for as long as three days. Officials have transferred hundreds of patients to facilities outside the county to get treated.
Guest: Ana Ibarra, CalMatters

Most Californians are Anxious About Reopening

More than three quarters of Californians are worried that they or a family member will get COVID-19, according to a new poll by the California Health Care Foundation.

