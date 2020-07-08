San Francisco to Replace Wages for Low-income Residents With COVID-19

As COVID-19 cases spike in California, San Francisco has begun offering more than $1,200 in aid to undocumented and other low-income residents who would otherwise be unable to recover at home from the virus.

The Right to Recover program, which launched last week, has several goals: to reduce transmission, boost testing and promote the city’s recovery from the pandemic, according to San Francisco Mayor London Breed.

“We created a program that provides the financial security people need to safely isolate if they test positive,” said Breed in a statement. “We hope the Right to Recover program will encourage people to get tested for COVID-19, with the peace of mind that if they do test positive, they can stay home without worrying about how they'll afford their basic needs."