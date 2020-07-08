California Sues Trump Administration Over COVID-19 Relief Funds for Public Schools

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is suing the U.S. Department of Education for a policy that he says “siphons” away pandemic relief funds from public schools to private ones, in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

Becerra is joined by Michigan’s Attorney General Dana Nessel in leading four other states and the District of Columbia in their suit, which names Education Secretary Betsy DeVos as a defendant.

Under the education department’s rule released last week, school districts would be allowed to choose how to spend funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, giving them the option to divert more money to local private schools.

When the relief package was issued on March 26, public schools were allocated more than $13 billion to cover pandemic-related costs, with the state of California receiving around $1.5 billion in aid.