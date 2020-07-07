COVID Outbreak Shuts Down California Assembly

A coronavirus outbreak in the state Legislature has indefinitely delayed the Assembly’s return to work from a scheduled summer recess. Speaker Anthony Rendon’s office says five people who work there have tested positive for COVID-19.

Reporter: Angela Corral, KQED

Governor Says San Quentin Outbreak is a 'Top Concern'

After weeks of criticism over the state’s handling of a massive COVID-19 outbreak at San Quentin State Prison, Governor Newsom said it’s one of his top concerns. The governor said the population at the over-crowded facility has been reduced since March, adding that his office is looking at other ways to move vulnerable people out.

Reporter: Kate Wolffe, KQED

Lawmakers Call for Halt to ICE Transfers During Outbreak

Dozens of state lawmakers are calling on the Governor to stop California prisons from transferring people to federal immigration detention during the pandemic. The coronavirus has sickened thousands in state prisons and immigration detention centers.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED

Davis Peak Name Change Mired In Bureaucracy

Monuments to controversial historical figures are being removed essentially overnight across the nation, including here in California --following impassioned demonstrations against police brutality and racial injustice, but that’s not the case with every landmark.

Reporter: Scott Rodd, CapRadio