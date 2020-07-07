Pressure Mounts for Newsom to Release Vulnerable Incarcerated People

A federal judge is pushing Gov. Gavin Newsom and other state officials to release more inmates to reduce the spread of the coronavirus inside California's prisons.
The pressure mounts as incarcerated people from San Quentin State Prison continue to be hospitalized and die due to COVID-19 complications.
During an emergency hearing Monday, U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar expressed appreciation to Newsom for the expedited releases he has granted, acknowledging that they are not “politically popular.” However, Tigar stressed that incarcerated people are still dying and there is a looming threat of more outbreaks across the state.