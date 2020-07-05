KQED is a proud member of
SF Public Defender's Office to File for Immediate Release of 60 in San Quentin as COVID-19 Cases Increase
Coronavirus

SF Public Defender's Office to File for Immediate Release of 60 in San Quentin as COVID-19 Cases Increase

Lakshmi Sarah
A California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officer wears a protective mask as he stands guard at the front gate of San Quentin State Prison on June 29, 2020 in San Quentin, California. San Quentin State Prison is continuing to experience an outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19 cases with over 1,000 confirmed cases amongst the staff and inmate population. San Quentin had zero cases of COVID-19 prior to a May 30th transfer of 121 inmates from a Southern California facility. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Employees in the San Francisco Public Defender’s office have been working throughout the holiday weekend to call for the immediate release of roughly 60 of their clients in San Quentin State Prison amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases as well as fatalities.

“Our research unit has prepared a habeas petition calling for the superior court to immediately release these individuals… on the basis that it represents a risk to their health and safety,” said Stephen Liebb on the phone on July 4. Liebb is a legal assistant in the public integrity unit of the SF Public Defender’s office.

Of the roughly 60 clients from San Francisco, many are serving life sentences for a third strike, said Liebb. “They're no longer a threat to public safety, except if they were released with a transmissible disease that was propagated by CDCR,” he said.

In order to process the petition, they’ll first need to get consent from each of their clients. They are currently in the process of getting the paperwork through to their clients and preparing the additional forms and paperwork that will need to be approved. As the bureaucratic runaround continues at least three men died of COVID-19 related complications over the weekend.

“It's impossible to maintain social distancing,” Liebb said, adding that the cells are the size of a closet. Based on accounts from those currently incarcerated in San Quentin, the correctional officers do not wear masks, Liebb said.

But his biggest concern is that the current environment — without family visits, outside volunteers and lawyers able to visit is rife for “extreme abuse.”

“We're all concerned for ourselves, for loved ones. And that's magnified in prison. It's magnified by isolation,” he said.

Liebb knows, in part, because he was incarcerated for 32 years and in San Quentin from 1995 to 2013 — where he paroled from.

“This is just a devastating situation to be in, where the helplessness and lack of control of incarceration is compounded by a very serious health threat … exacerbated by CDCR,” said Liebb.

The public defender's office is also working on reentry plans since the final step before a judge will order the release of any of their clients is to have a reentry plan in place — including housing, Liebb said.

Some of the continued challenges have been around the inability to guarantee housing because of unknown dates of release as well as a series of paperwork. Liebb would like to see the city of San Francisco allocate emergency housing for individuals who are being returned to the community. Since most administrative staff are working remotely, getting paperwork through has been an increasing challenge. “Frankly, I don't see a sense of urgency. I see a lot of indifference and a lot of rhetoric that they consider this a serious matter,” Liebb said.

Assemblymember Marc Levine (D-Marin County) has been vocal on the issue of COVID-19 in San Quentin it began, and has been calling for accountability in addition to urgency. "We cannot sweep it under the rug, there must be accountability," he said on July 1.  "Never has too little too late been more true or cruel."

The importance of decreasing the prison population as soon as possible has been stated by the SF Public Defender’s office in addition to a multidisciplinary team of academics and health professionals from Amend, who published a memo with recommendations on June 15.

“The only way we can protect the lives of people at San Quentin and the larger public is to reduce the prison population as quickly as possible,” said Public Defender Manohar Raju in a statement on July 1. Raju has said he stands with the San Quentin Inmate Family Council and supports their demands to the Governor and CDCR. “Not only is the treatment of incarcerated people inside California’s prisons unconscionable, but so is the lack of information and transparency regarding the outbreak,” he said.

Danielle Harris, managing attorney of the integrity unit at the SF Public Defender’s Office has also been working throughout the weekend, “Knowing it is a matter of life and death for some, we are using whatever legal tools we have to urgently help these men and their families,” she said in a statement.

On Friday, State corrections officials say they're working to stop the spread of the virus at San Quentin.

"CDCR has increased testing at San Quentin for both inmates and staff, ceased intake and non-essential transfers, and implemented limited movement throughout the prison," the agency said in a statement Friday.

As of Sunday July 5, there are 1,388 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in San Quentin.

