SF Public Defender's Office to File for Immediate Release of 60 in San Quentin as COVID-19 Cases Increase

Employees in the San Francisco Public Defender’s office have been working throughout the holiday weekend to call for the immediate release of roughly 60 of their clients in San Quentin State Prison amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases as well as fatalities.

“Our research unit has prepared a habeas petition calling for the superior court to immediately release these individuals… on the basis that it represents a risk to their health and safety,” said Stephen Liebb on the phone on July 4. Liebb is a legal assistant in the public integrity unit of the SF Public Defender’s office.

Of the roughly 60 clients from San Francisco, many are serving life sentences for a third strike, said Liebb. “They're no longer a threat to public safety, except if they were released with a transmissible disease that was propagated by CDCR,” he said.

In order to process the petition, they’ll first need to get consent from each of their clients. They are currently in the process of getting the paperwork through to their clients and preparing the additional forms and paperwork that will need to be approved. As the bureaucratic runaround continues at least three men died of COVID-19 related complications over the weekend.

“It's impossible to maintain social distancing,” Liebb said, adding that the cells are the size of a closet. Based on accounts from those currently incarcerated in San Quentin, the correctional officers do not wear masks, Liebb said.