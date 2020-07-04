'Violence is Really the Only Language That America Understands': Author Casey Gerald on Frederick Douglass and the Fourth of July



I know that in the beginning [of your memoir] you talk about the longing for something to believe in. And you say that in your search for that something, you made it to that mountaintop. But "I have come with urgent news. We must find another mountain, if not another world to call our own."

Do you see some of the uprisings that have come after the killing of George Floyd potentially in that vein of another mountain, another world?

I do, on two fronts.

Someone asked me the other day, "why are you hopeful? Is there anything about this moment that you are hopeful about?" And I said, the clearest sign of hope for me has been the violence. Has been when those young people set the third precinct in Minneapolis on fire, set the Daughters of American Confederacy building on fire, went and tore down the statue of John McDonogh — a big slaver in New Orleans, beheaded the statue of Christopher Columbus.

Violence is really the only language that America understands.

And Douglass highlighted that more than anybody. He really highlights the hypocrisy of those who counsel moderation and who counsel, "well, let's just talk about it." The history of this country has been a history of people employing very extreme violence to either defile the Constitution and Declaration of Independence, or to bring it closer to bear. So that's one piece that makes me hopeful.

The other piece, in terms of this mountain and turning it on its head, I've been very struck by this grappling within Black people at this moment. And ... what does this, sort of, collective liberation look like in this country?

I see this grappling internally. But I think it's gonna play in the revolution going forward. It's not just that we're interrogating who gets to the mountain, it's interrogating why it is that we have accepted this hierarchical society that only allows a few people to make it, while leaving the rest of us languishing in poverty or in despair, et cetera. And I think that kind of deeper sense of a collective liberation is something that makes me very hopeful.

Are we at a national age where one could say that America is a failed experiment? What are your thoughts on that?

I'm not sure that I would get to the place of saying we're a failed experiment and it's over. And maybe then, in some ways, how we might think about this Fourth of July is just like we think of any other birthday. You know, you turn 30 and you have to take this whole stock of your life.

Every birthday gives you a chance to really reflect on: Have I lived the life I want to live? And with the time that I have left, what do I want to do?

"Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness" — what would that look like for you? What do you hope it looks like for the United States?

I go back to Douglass.

I spent a great deal of time thinking about him, and sitting with his work. And one of the things that I just jotted down as I was reading, I said: Wow, what would this beautiful, brilliant man have done with his years on this planet, had not this country committed him to human bondage? And afterwards had not trapped him in this role, fighting for something that should not have had to be fought for.

When I think about life, liberty and pursuit of happiness, we didn't need the Declaration of Independence to tell us that the human spirit yearns and reaches.

The human spirit demands that we reach for, and strive for and believe in life, liberty and our happiness. That's why we've come on this planet, not to save and die for America.

I'm not particularly interested in any more Black people dying for America. But I do appreciate the efforts, starting with Douglass and long before him, that so many Black people have made to improve this country. And I ask our white brothers and sisters to put as much on the line as so many other people have done in this urgent time.

