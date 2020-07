Mohamed Darhan, 30, holds a sign for customers to not enter the shop if they are feeling any symptoms of COVID-19, at Sunrise Market the corner grocery store where he works in Oakland on April 1, 2020. He tries to keep the store clean, but says that it can be difficult. He regularly sanitizes his gloves and the counter, places signs for people to keep distance and not to come in if they are sick, and has put boxes in front of the register to keep people at a distance. Darhan said that some of his customers take COVID-19 seriously, and others don't. He said, "They have to take it serious."