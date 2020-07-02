PG&E Exits Bankruptcy, Pays $5 Billion Into Wildfire Fund

The lackluster performance of those shares has reduced the value of the trust considerably; its estimated worth is now closer to $11 billion.

"What has happened really is that PG&E and the major shareholders have sold fire victims a bill of goods," said attorney Tom Tosdal, who represents Camp Fire victim Kirk Trostle. In March, Trostle was one of three people who stepped down in protest from the official committee representing fire victims so he could speak out against the deal.

"What's really being delivered in terms of stock value will be more than $2 billion less than what was promised," Tosdal said.

Longtime supporters of the deal remain optimistic.

That value, however, could change if PG&E shares make gains. The company's participation in the state wildfire insurance fund may help the stock weather what is expected to be a particularly risky fire season.

PG&E officials have also noted that the stock portion of the settlement agreement is expected to eventually be sold, which could maximize the value of trust assets used to satisfy wildfire claims.

"The ultimate value of the stock component of the settlement therefore is not known at this time and could exceed $6.75 billion over time," PG&E spokesperson Lynsey Paulo said in an email.