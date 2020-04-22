KQED is a proud member of
PG&E's CEO Bill Johnson to Step Down After a Tumultuous Year
Lisa Pickoff-White
After a little more than a year in the position, PG&E CEO Bill Johnson is stepping down. (Stephanie Lister/KQED)

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson will retire at the end of June, the company announced Wednesday morning.

The company will appoint William “Bill” Smith, a former AT&T Inc. executive who joined the board of directors in October, as interim CEO.

Johnson joined the beleaguered utility in 2019, after the company entered into bankruptcy protection.

"I joined PG&E to help get the company out of bankruptcy and stabilize operations. By the end of June, I expect that both of these goals will have been met," Johnson said in a statement.

PG&E officials wrote in a statement that they expect that the company's reorganization plan will be approved by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court before Johnson retires on June 30.

Jared Ellias, who teaches bankruptcy law at UC Hastings, said that Johnson got the company through bankruptcy proceedings.

"But then he's handing off the job of actually getting the company out of bankruptcy after the judge approved the plan and then dealing with next year's fire season to someone else," Ellias said.

Johnson is the second PG&E CEO to step down from the position in three years. He joined the company as CEO in April 2019.

Rolling blackouts during the fall of 2019 didn't stop the Kincade Fire – the largest wildfire in the state last year – from roaring into Sonoma County, charring 77,758 acres and destroying 374 structures.

The blackouts angered many Californians, and some called the policy life threatening.

Johnson is credited by company officials with positioning it for a quick approval from federal officials and Gov. Gavin Newsom's office, in addition to reaching a $25.5 billion settlement with wildfire victims.

Johnson and Smith will use May and June to transition.

"I have been deeply involved in the board's work helping to prepare PG&E for its successful emergence from bankruptcy," Smith said in a statement.

KQED's Lily Jamali contributed to this story.