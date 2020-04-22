PG&E's CEO Bill Johnson to Step Down After a Tumultuous Year

PG&E CEO Bill Johnson will retire at the end of June, the company announced Wednesday morning.

The company will appoint William “Bill” Smith, a former AT&T Inc. executive who joined the board of directors in October, as interim CEO.

Johnson joined the beleaguered utility in 2019, after the company entered into bankruptcy protection.

"I joined PG&E to help get the company out of bankruptcy and stabilize operations. By the end of June, I expect that both of these goals will have been met," Johnson said in a statement.

PG&E officials wrote in a statement that they expect that the company's reorganization plan will be approved by a U.S. Bankruptcy Court before Johnson retires on June 30.