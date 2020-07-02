Newsom Reinstates Closures in 19 Counties As COVID Cases Surge

Not so long ago California was seen as a model when it came to fighting the coronavirus pandemic. But in the last couple of weeks, COVID cases and hospitalizations have surged in many places in California. Yesterday day Governor Newsom announced a step back from reopening.

Reporter: Danielle Venton, KQED

Southern California Hit Hard By High Unemployment

A new report shows big differences between north and south when it comes to job losses caused by the coronavirus pandemic. They’re terrible in the L.A. area, but not as bad around the Bay Area.

Reporter: Matt Guilhem, KCRW

Lawmakers Question Prison Officials Over San Quentin Outbreak

At a state Senate oversight hearing yesterday, lawmakers asked prison officials to take responsibility for the role they may have played in increased COVID-19 cases in the state’s prisons. State Senator Nancy Skinner, chair of the Senate Public Safety Committee, called for the oversight hearing in response to an outbreak at San Quentin State Prison.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin

COVID Positive Refugee Not Turned Over to ICE

A Cambodian refugee, who feared being turned over to immigration authorities after completing his prison sentence, is a free man after his release yesterday from San Quentin prison. He’s also infected with COVID-19.

Reporter: Tyche Hendricks, KQED