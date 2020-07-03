Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager on COVID Concerns, Reforming Crisis Response, and Her 'Money Makeover'

With the spread of COVID-19 increasing throughout the state, Governor Gavin Newsom orders many counties to halt their reopening. Scott and Katie Orr discuss the governor's actions and the newly signed state budget. Then, Assemblywoman Sydney Kamlager (D-Los Angeles) shares why she felt concerned about the pace of reopening, her proposal to remove police from some crisis response situations, her #WatchWednesday Twitter videos, and her 1997 "Money Makeover" in the Los Angeles Times.