Wine Industry Limps Along With Tasting Rooms Closed

A report out this week from Sonoma State University estimates California wine businesses lost more than $4 billion dollars since the start of the coronavirus shutdown. More than 40,000 people, directly or indirectly involved in making, distributing and serving wine, could lose their jobs. We’re talking everyone from laborers harvesting grapes to sommeliers at upscale restaurants in L.A. and San Francisco. Saul Gonzalez visited wineries in Paso Robles to learn how they're coping.

Guests: Jason Haas, Tablas Creek Vineyard, and Dorothy Schuler, Bodegas Paso Robles