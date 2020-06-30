Coronavirus Cases Spike Across The State

When it comes to progress in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the news out of Los Angeles County, where about one in four Californians live, is bad. There were more than 2,900 new COVID cases in the county reported on Monday.

Workers Strike Over Outbreak At Pistachio Plant

Workers at a Central Valley pistachio plant say they were exposed to COVID-19 because their employer did not take preventive measures. After closing for cleaning and on-site testing Monday, the plant is set to reopen today, but union representatives are still worried about worker safety.

Reporter: Mary Franklin Harvin, KQED

Enforcement of Consumer Privacy Act Begins July 1st

Starting tomorrow enforcement will begin for the California Consumer Privacy Act. It’s the landmark law that went into effect in January that’s intended to give consumers greater control over what companies do with their personal information online.

Guest: Rachael Myrow, KQED