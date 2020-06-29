Landlords Sue to Block San Francisco's Eviction Moratorium

San Francisco's temporary eviction ban is under threat.
On Monday morning, just two days before rent checks are due, landlord and realtor groups filed a lawsuit in San Francisco Superior Court to suspend the city's temporary eviction moratorium.
That moratorium — the COVID-19 Tenant Protections Ordinance — halts evictions for nonpayment of rent from April through July, which the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved in a 10-1 majority in early June to help tenants struggling financially due to coronavirus-related closures.
Although tenants must still ultimately repay the rent they owe, the law prevents landlords from evicting tenants who are unable to pay their rent checks during the pandemic. It also halts any late fees or interest.
But the groups who filed the suit — the San Francisco Apartment Association, the San Francisco Association of Realtors, Coalition for Better Housing and Small Property Owners of San Francisco Institute — argue the eviction moratorium forces landlords to collect rent through civil claims or by hiring collections agencies, methods they say are costly and rarely successful.