Landlords Sue to Block San Francisco's Eviction Moratorium

San Francisco Mayor London Breed first declared an eviction moratorium in mid-March. The Board of Supervisors' legislation, which Breed signed Friday, extends that moratorium "indefinitely."

Supervisors say the need for eviction protections has only grown in recent months: Californians have filed more than 6.7 million unemployment claims since the start of stay-at-home orders in mid-March.

Supervisor Dean Preston, who led the effort to enact the moratorium, skewered the plaintiffs for threatening tenants.

"In a moment when people need to come together, it is despicable that landlord associations would go to court to push forward mass evictions," Preston said in a statement. "Let's get this straight, under our legislation a tenant is still obligated to pay their rent debt. All we are doing is taking eviction off the table."

He added, "Let's call this lawsuit what it is — landlords going to court to displace people who lost income due to COVID from their homes. They should be ashamed of themselves."

The San Francisco Apartment Association said they surveyed landlords and property owners, who said 97% of renters have continued to pay their rent during the crisis.

But some smaller property owners are "particularly impacted and harmed" when tenants do not pay rent, they argued.

Even if the suit is not successful, it still puts tenants who don't pay rent in a precarious position, said Joe Tobener, an attorney at Tobener Ravenscroft LLP, a prominent San Francisco tenants law firm.

"I think the lawsuit is dangerous for tenants," Tobener said. "Anyone expecting to not pay rent and keep a rent control unit should be super cautious to rely on the law."

Tobener said his firm nets 200 new client calls a week, many from tenants who have not been able to pay rent during the pandemic.

"It's a big deal right now," he said, "because rent is due."