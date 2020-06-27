Outbreak at San Quentin, Goodwill in a Pandemic, Pride 2020 Goes Online

Outbreak at San Quentin

Cases of the coronavirus are climbing throughout the state, prompting strong messages from Gov. Gavin Newsom. This week, he partnered with former California governors to urge everyone to wear a mask. Health officials are monitoring the number of positive tests as a sign of how much the virus is spreading and how to go about reopening businesses. Here in the Bay Area, the number of positive tests has generally remained below the state average of five percent, with the exception of Marin County — where cases have shot up in the past week, due in part to an outbreak at San Quentin State Prison.

Guest:

Dr. Matt Willis, health officer, Marin County Dept. of Public Health

Goodwill Hit Hard by Pandemic

Goodwill has 67 stores in the Bay Area and hundreds more throughout the state, which all closed under the shelter-in-place orders. As those restrictions have loosened, some Goodwill locations have opened their doors for shopping and donations, with new social distancing and contact-free procedures. But several local Goodwill stores are likely to close permanently, as the organization struggles to provide for its employees. We talk with the President & CEO of Goodwill about the impact of the pandemic on their business.

Guest:

William Rogers, president & CEO of Goodwill of San Francisco, San Mateo and Marin

Celebrating Pride 2020 Online

Founded in 1977, Frameline, the San Francisco International LGBTQ+ Film Festival, is the longest-running film exhibition event of its kind in the world. It takes place right here in the Bay Area, with approximately 60,000 people flocking to local screenings each year. This time around, it’s being held online and you can catch new films through this weekend. We’ll take you inside the lineup for this year’s renowned Frameline Film Festival.